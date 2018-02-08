Elon Musk shares the 'last pic' of 'Starman' on his journey into outer space

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared this 'last' photo of 'Starman' cruising into outer space in a red Telsa convertible Wednesday night. (Photo: SpaceX/Flickr)

"Starman" may have saved the best for last.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the last image of the mannequin astronaut cruising into outer space in a red Telsa convertible Wednesday night, and it's another doozy.

"Last pic of Starman in Roadster enroute to Mars orbit and then the Asteroid Belt," Musk said in his Instagram post.

The first image of Starman in his drive through the solar system wowed earthlings the world over. This latest one, with the Earth in the rearview mirror of his convertible is sure to get a lot of love, too.

Starman and his Roadster ended up taking their unprecedented drive because Musk wanted something more exciting than the concrete blocks typically used as mass simulators strapped to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy on the big rocket's first test flight.

Musk said concrete or steel blocks would have been "extremely boring."

"Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel," the technological visionary explained.

