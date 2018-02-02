Father tries to attack Larry Nassar after daughters give victim impact statements

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listens during the sentencing phase in Eaton, County Circuit Court on January 31, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The father of three daughters who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar rushed the disgraced doctor Larry Nassar during his sentencing Friday in Eaton County.

Randall Margraves was blocked by Nassar’s attorney Matthew Newburg and then restrained by at least three deputies.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Margraves said after he was tackled.

Some video of Margraves being handcuffed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sVOar0Hhhu — Matt Mencarini (@MattMencarini) February 2, 2018

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis, the lead prosecutor, warned the gallery not to repeat Margraves' outburst, saying it's not helping the victims or the community. She told them to use their words, not physical violence.

Moments before he rushed at Nassar, Margraves asked Cunningham, as part of her sentence, to give him five minutes in a locked room with Nassar. She said she couldn't do that. He asked for a minute, she said she couldn't allow that. Then he ran at Nassar.

