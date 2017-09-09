Free Wi-Fi after Hurricane Irma? Comcast has Florida covered

A view of the Comcast offices on August 18, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Comcast, 2015 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE - To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected if Hurricane Irma makes its anticipated landfall in Florida, Comcast is opening its more than 137,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the state to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit Xfinity.com/wifi.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

Xfinity Internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the future.

Non-Xfinity Internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through Sept. 15, 2017.

“We know it’s critically important for everyone to have a means of communication at their disposal before, during and after a storm with the potential impact of Hurricane Irma,” said Amy Smith, senior vice president for Comcast’s Florida region. “By activating our Wi-Fi hotspot network across the state now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected. It’s something we’re proud to do for our communities and our state at a time when we all need to support each other.”

Comcast also is making extensive preparations at its facilities throughout Florida, including staging emergency generators and fuel trucks as well as bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Comcast’s goal is to work to restore any services impacted for customers as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe for its employees to do so. Customers should remember that emergency management procedures in Florida dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for its crews to begin any restoration work.

Customer tips (good for non-hurricane preparation as well):

• The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or to access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, Internet-enabled mobile device.

• If customers have electrical power but Xfinity service has not yet come back on, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

• Customers should unplug their equipment or use a surge protector to plug in TVs, modems and cable boxes so that when power is restored, those devices aren’t damaged by power surges.

