Green chicken enchiladas, crab dip: Most-searched Super Bowl recipes in each state

(Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff)

When it comes to Super Bowl cuisine every state has their own unique recipe.

According to data from Google, the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipe in the last week varies from state to state. While chili recipes are one of the most popular searches in several states, others are thinking outside of the box for their Super Bowl parties. According to Google, in the last week, Arizona residents have been looking up green chicken enchiladas, while those in South Carolina are searching for crab dip. Utah, the search giant says, wants jalapeño poppers recipes.

Here are the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes in each state:

Alabama: Chicken recipe

Alaska: Dill pickle dip with dried beef

Arizona: Green chicken enchilada recipe

Arkansas: Five bean chili

California: Fried rice recipe

Colorado: Baked chicken wings recipe

Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip recipe

Delaware: Stuffed peppers recipe

D.C.: Pizza bites recipe

Florida: Shrimp recipe

Georgia: Ham bologna turkey sub recipe

Hawaii: Nacho recipe

Idaho: Potato recipe

Illinois: Philly cheesesteak recipe

Indiana: Chicken recipe

Iowa: Stromboli recipe

Kansas: Calzone recipe

Kentucky: Fondue recipe

Louisiana: Pork tenderloin recipe

Maine: Chicken wing recipe

Maryland: Crab dip recipe

Massachusetts: Chili recipe

Michigan: Chili recipe

Minnesota: Chili recipe

Mississippi: Green beans with beef broth recipe

Missouri: Chili recipe

Montana: Bacon shrimp recipe

Nebraska: Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger recipe

Nevada: Potato recipe

New Hampshire: Chicken wing recipe

New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip recipe

New Mexico: Ranch spinach dip recipe

New York: Chili recipe

North Carolina: Jalapeño poppers recipe

North Dakota: Pizza sauce recipe

Ohio: Philly cheesesteak recipe

Oklahoma: French onion cream dip recipe

Oregon: Clam chowder recipe

Pennsylvania: Chili recipe

Rhode Island: Baked ziti recipe

South Carolina: Crab dip recipe

South Dakota: Marinara sauce recipe

Tennessee: Jalapeño poppers recipe

Texas: Chili recipe

Utah: Jalapeño poppers recipe

Vermont: Chicken breast tender recipe

Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip recipe

Washington: Jalapeño poppers recipe

West Virginia: Pork carnitas tacos recipe

Wisconsin: Chili recipe

Wyoming: Ground beef recipe

© 2018 USATODAY.COM