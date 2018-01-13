WLTX
Hawaii Senator: Fake missile alert was based on 'human error'

TEGNA 2:10 PM. EST January 13, 2018

This is a breaking news story, please refresh the page for the latest information. 

Hawaii officials say an emergency alert sent to cell phones warning of a "ballistic missile" heading to Hawaii was a false alarm and there is no threat. 

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz tweeted the incident was "a false alarm based on a human error." 

"There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process," Sen. Schatz tweeted. He added that "What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process."

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones in Hawaii around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm and the agency is trying to determine what happened.

"I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," Rep. Gabbard quickly tweeted in response.

 

 

A Buzzfeed reporter noted another alert clarifying that the first was a mistake wasn't sent out to cell phones for nearly 40 minutes. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

