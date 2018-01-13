Hawaii officials say this message warning residents of a ballistic missile threat was a false alarm. (Photo: Submitted)

Hawaii officials say an emergency alert sent to cell phones warning of a "ballistic missile" heading to Hawaii was a false alarm and there is no threat.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz tweeted the incident was "a false alarm based on a human error."

"There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process," Sen. Schatz tweeted. He added that "What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process."

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones in Hawaii around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm and the agency is trying to determine what happened.

"I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," Rep. Gabbard quickly tweeted in response.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

A Buzzfeed reporter noted another alert clarifying that the first was a mistake wasn't sent out to cell phones for nearly 40 minutes.

Finally pic.twitter.com/pEJb3pePhq — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

State Warning Point has issued a Missile Alert in ERROR! There is NO threat to the State of Hawaii! #HonoluluPD #HonoluluPolice #cchnl pic.twitter.com/h8ds1mx2ut — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 13, 2018

My mom just sent me this message from Hawaii. What is going on? #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/N0Pi6GromP — Cecile Juliette KHSL (@CecileJuliette) January 13, 2018

