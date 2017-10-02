Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

Police and rescue personnel gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Following a deadly shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and over 200 injured, celebrities are taking to social media to express their grief.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police confirmed at a news conference that the shooter had fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He said officers responded and the suspect was dead.

Jason Aldean was performing as the shooting began. On Instagram, he said he his crew members were safe and that he was "heartbroken." "Tonight has been beyond horrific," he captioned a picture of the city.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Jake Owen, who was slated to perform ahead of Aldean Sunday called the event "unimaginable." "Please pray," he tweeted.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Chris Young tweeted that he clung to "the floor of a trailer behind the stage" and later added that he felt "lucky to be alive."

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Brad Paisley dedicated his prayers to those at the festival and tweeted, "There are no words right now that suffice."

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Miranda Lambert said her heart had been broken.

Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum tweeted that he was, "Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene.

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 2, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini thought of "the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy."

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Those outside of the country community were also in mourning. Celine Dion, who has a residency at Caesars Palace, said that she was "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families."

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey offered her thoughts to those affected. "Praying for everyone's safety," she tweeted.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Trey Songz, who tweeted he was in Vegas at the time of this incident, offered his prayers and shared that he and his team were safe.

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

Ne-Yo, who is from Las Vegas, called the news "crazy" and hoped people could "stay safe."

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Kendra Wilkinson, a co-host of a show at Paris Las Vegas, said she was "absolutely sick to my stomach."

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. 😔 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

A befuddled Paris Hilton asked, "What is our world coming to?!"

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

Ruby Rose expressed her deepest condolences. "I'm so sorry for what is happening right now," she tweeted. "It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling."

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

Sam Smith described the scene as "horrifying," adding his "heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends."

Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017

With tears in his eyes, DJ Steve Aoki told viewers in a video with a Henderson, Nev. geotag to "check on each other" and "stay indoors."

Khloé Kardashian exlaimed, "Things have got to change!"

This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

Mandy Moore called the news "devastating."

Las Vegas. No words.💔 Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017

Actress Holly Marie Combs took a stand against automatic weapons, writing, "My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed."

I am at a loss watching Las Vegas. My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017

Assault rifles were on Sheryl Crow's mind. "Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?" she tweeted.

Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations? — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Chloë Grace Moretz called the Las Vegas police members who responded "true (heroes)."

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the horrific events that occurred in Las Vegas, please stay safe and to the Las Vegas police department who ran into a field of open fire, you are all true hero’s. A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

