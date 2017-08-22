Lindsey Vonn responds to leak of nude photos of herself and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn released a statement over leaked photos.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has called leaked nude photos of herself and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods a “despicable invasion of privacy.”

The leak of photos hacked from Vonn’s cell phone was first reported by TMZ. Vonn released a statement to People that was published Monday night.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman said in a statement to People.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The photos were taken when Vonn and Woods were dating, according to the Peoplereport. The two announced in March 2013 on social media that they were dating. She attended his golf tournaments and was photographed with Woods’ two children. He went to Italy to watch Vonn break the World Cup record.

Woods and Vonn announced in May 2015 that they were breaking up, citing their busy schedules.

