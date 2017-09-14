Reported explosion and stampede at London subway station

Members of the emergency services work outside Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital Friday morning. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

A commuter whose train had just left the Parsons Green station says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews." He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.

Social media users circulated an image that appeared to show a small bag or bucket on fire. Some people on a train may have have suffered facial burns after a white container exploded toward the rear of the train. They may also have been hurt in a stampede to leave the train. The image does not show much damage to the train.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

The London ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched. Few details were released as emergency services rushed to the scene. The station was closed.

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to the scene at 8:21 a.m. Friday. The London Ambulance Service said it was working with police on the scene.

We are currently attending an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station alongside @metpoliceuk and @Ldn_Ambulance pic.twitter.com/dk5fJornxT — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017

We have a number of resources and specialists officers in attendance at the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station https://t.co/GYOEv6kMua pic.twitter.com/bdiCr4hWcZ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017

