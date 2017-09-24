Mike Tomlin: Steelers won't participate in national anthem to avoid playing politics

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field before the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field on September 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be participating in the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl.

After President Trump repeatedly spoke out in the last three days on players' protests, Tomlin said he didn't want players to feel like they had to take a side in a public display.

"We're not going to play politics. We're football players, we're football coaches," Tomlin said. "We're not participating in the anthem today - not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from the circumstance.

"People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to."

The decision comes after President Trump repeatedly called for owners and the NFL to take action against players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump said: "Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

After calling out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday for his response to the comments, Trump said on Twitter Sunday that players who protested should be fined or suspended.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement Saturday that he would not add to Goodell's statement, which called Trump's remarks "divisive."

