One officer dead, two others shot while serving warrant near Atlanta

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - One police officer was killed and two deputies were shot Friday morning while serving an arrest warrant in Locust Grove, Georgia, located about 40 minutes south of Atlanta.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police were serving a bench warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in court.

The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was on St. Francis Court in Locust Grove.

The names of the officers, along with the suspect, have not been released.

Both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center. One is in serious condition, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, while the other is in fair condition.

The Locust Grove officer was shot and killed at the scene.

A family member outside Atlanta Medical Center identified one of the injured officers as his brother, Michael Corley, who is a Henry County deputy.

“Thank God for the bulletproof vest,” said Wade Corley, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Griffin. “The bullet went through the vest and caught him near the right side of his ribs.

“Police officers don’t get paid enough for what they have to do,” Wade Corley said.

He asked for prayers but said his brother is in "good spirits" and smiling and has been told his brother will be okay.

