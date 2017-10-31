WLTX
Multiple injuries reported after incident near World Trade Center site

TEGNA 3:58 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, police say. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department. 

Witnesses told local media that a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnesses at least one person lying motionless on the path.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the memorial.

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

