NYPD officer Ryan Nash hailed as hero for shooting terror suspect

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City.

A 28-year-old New York City police officer was being hailed as a hero Wednesday after police say he shot the man accused of a Manhattan terror attack that killed eight people and wounded 12 others.

City Councilman Joe Borelli identified the officer on Twitter as Ryan Nash, a five-year veteran of the force.

"Here’s the hero cop the world should be talking about," Borelli tweeted. "Police Officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others. Thank u Ryan, thank u #NYPD"

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted: "We are also grateful – deeply grateful – to the NYPD & 1st responders, especially Officer Ryan Nash, who was the first on the scene."

Here's the hero cop the world should be talking about. Police Officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others.

Nash was in the area Tuesday after responding to a report of a suicidal teen at nearby Stuyvesant High School, the Daily News in New York reports, citing police officials. Nash rushed to the scene of the attack when that call came in a half hour later.

Police said Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old truck driver from Uzbekistan, drove a rented truck onto a bike path, slamming into riders for almost a mile before crashing into a school bus near the World Trade Center memorial. Witnesses say the suspect emerged from the truck yelling “Allahu Akbar!” — “God is great” in Arabic.

Saipov was wielding what appeared to be two weapons and declined to drop them when he was confronted by officers, police said.

"An officer assigned to the area fired, striking him in the stomach," police said in a statement.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the weapons were later determined to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun. Saipov was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Nash was treated at a hospital for ringing in his ears but was otherwise unhurt, ABC News reported. The network said he is a New Jersey native who previously won two NYPD awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty. He lives on Long Island with his girlfriend, the network reported.

“I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began," O’Neill said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also took note of Nash's heroism, thanking "all our first responders for their extraordinary efforts in the midst of this tragedy, starting with the officer who stopped this tragedy from continuing."

