Utah's Hatch to retire, opening door to possible Romney run

US Senator Orrin Hatch, Republican of Utah, speaks with the press after arriving with US President Donald Trump on Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, December 4, 2017 (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah said Tuesday he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the Senate, opening the door for former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for his seat.

Hatch, 83, said he's always been a fighter, "but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves."

Hatch is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. He chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee and was a major force in getting a tax overhaul through Congress and signed into law in December.

He also played a key role in persuading President Donald Trump to sign proclamations scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah that Hatch and other conservatives considered example of government overreach.

In a statement, Hatch said he decided to retire at the end of his seventh term after "much prayer and discussion with family and friends" over the holiday break.

"I may be leaving the Senate, but the next chapter in my public service is just beginning," Hatch said.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who now lives in Utah, has been eyeing a Senate run, but Trump had encouraged Hatch to seek re-election.

Amid earlier speculation about Hatch's plans, the Utah senator stepped up to defend Romney, a fellow Mormon, against an attack by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

At a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Bannon called Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, a draft dodger who "hid behind" his religion. Romney received a draft deferment for missionary work in France during Vietnam.

Hatch called Bannon's attack "disappointing and unjustified" and said Romney "has sought every opportunity" to serve the country. Romney received a draft deferment during the Vietnam War while doing missionary work, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strongly encourages for young men.

Hatch denounced attacks on "our own Christian LDS faith and the selfless service of missionary work." Hatch said he'd be happy to explain his church to Bannon, adding, "I've got a copy of the Book of Mormon with his name on it."

Late last year, Hatch also found himself in a heated debate with Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio after Brown said Republican tax cuts were aimed at helping the rich. The dispute occurred as Republicans pushed a near $1.5 trillion, 10-year tax cut for businesses and individuals through the Senate Finance Committee over Democrats' objections.

Brown, a liberal firebrand, said people know Republicans want to help the rich because it's "in their DNA."

Hatch told Brown he'd heard enough, adding that he's helped disadvantaged people "my whole stinking career."

As the two senators talked over each other, Hatch said he was tired of Democrats' "bull crap."

In the statement announcing his decision not to run again, Hatch cited work with the disadvantaged among his accomplishments, including helping create the Americans with Disabilities Act, expanding children's health insurance and expanding use of generic drugs.

Hatch also served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was at the center of many of the biggest confirmation battles. During his time on the committee, the Senate has confirmed nearly 1,900 federal judges, a majority of all federal judges that have served.

In 2000, Hatch dabbled in presidential politics himself. He sought the Republican nomination for president, saying he had more experience in Washington than his opponents and that he could work with Democrats. Hatch readily acknowledged that winning would be a long shot. He withdrew from the race after only winning 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and then endorsed George W. Bush.

Hatch frequently wrote religious songs and recorded music in his spare time as a way to relax from the stresses of life in Washington. Hatch earned about $39,000 in royalties from his songs in 2005. One of his songs, "Unspoken," went platinum after appearing on "WOW Hits 2005," a compilation of Christian pop music.

