People are hating the Ram Super Bowl ad using MLK's sermon. This is why.

A still from a Ram Trucks Super Bowl ad featuring the voice of Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: Ram Trucks via USA Today)

When Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a sermon imploring hearers to imitate the servanthood of Jesus, he probably didn't envision them buying Ram trucks to do so.

And yet there was King's voice Sunday night, booming through millions of TV speakers during Ram's latest Super Bowl ad:

"If you want to be important—wonderful. If you want to be recognized—wonderful. If you want to be great—wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That's a new definition of greatness."

The speech, delivered 50 years ago on Feb. 4, 1968, served to inspire a Ram Trucks ad of American workers wiping brows, fishing and riding horses, doing pushups and, of course, driving ram Trucks.

After King's speech culminates, the ad's tagline appears: Built to serve.

The use of King's sermon to sell trucks did not sit well with many viewers, who voiced reactions ranging from uneasiness to repulsion.

There was audible painful groaning at the Super Bowl party I’m at as everyone realized Dodge Ram was trying to profit off of an MLK speech — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 5, 2018

Not sure MLK’s dream was to drive a Dodge Ram. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) February 5, 2018

mlk died to sell RAM TRUCKS — deaux (@dstfelix) February 5, 2018

Not everyone seemed to oppose the ad, however:

It’s fine. I’m not crying after a Dodge Ram commercial. #MLK #SuperBowlCommercial — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) February 5, 2018

As reporter Kate Aronoff noted, King himself discourages listeners from overspending for automobiles in the very same sermon Ram sampled. A new Ram 1500 can cost about $27,000.

Not totally sure the Dodge RAM ad guys read that whole MLK speech.. https://t.co/QPa16BGv3d pic.twitter.com/3eFVZjb3BB — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 5, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM