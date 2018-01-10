Police: Michigan man lived with girlfriend's corpse for a month

Police tape. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - A Michigan man is in trouble after police say he lived with his girlfriend's corpse for about a month.

David Hall, 49, of Monroe has been charged with concealing the death of an individual, a felony.

Police are investigating but don't suspect foul play in the death of Kandace Simmons.

"He opened the windows and lit some candles to mitigate the odor in the apartment," Monroe Police Lt. John Wall said.

Officers discovered Simmons' body Dec. 31 in a bedroom of an apartment in Monroe, about 35 miles south of Detroit, after the landlord asked police to perform a welfare check, Wall said. The landlord became concerned after Hall offered repeated excuses as to why Simmons wasn't available for discussions the landlord wanted to have about rent.

Investigators believe Simmons, who is in her 50s, died in the first week of December. Wall said neighbors noticed a window in the apartment was opened around then and remained open, something they thought was odd given the cold weather.



Officials are awaiting reports from the medical examiner's office about how Simmons died. She may have had medical problems, Wall said.

"There was nothing at the scene to suggest a homicide," he said.

Wall said Hall couldn't provide investigators "any good reasons for why he didn't call to report the death."

"At one point, he said he panicked," Wall said.

Hall was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a domestic violence incident involving Simmons, Wall said.

At his arraignment, he was given a $50,000 bond. He is due back in 1st District Court in Monroe Jan. 18.

