Power Mostly Back at Disneyland After Guests Taken Off Rides

ANAHEIM, CALIF. (AP) - Power has been largely restored at Disneyland after an outage at the Southern California theme park forced some guests to be escorted off stopped rides.

Park spokeswoman Suzi Brown says a transformer problem caused the outage in the Toontown and Fantasyland areas around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She says about 12 rides were affected but that no one was hurt. An unknown number of guests were taken off the rides, and no one else was being allowed into the park.

Brown says power is back on Toontown and much of Fantasyland and is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday.

Some people wrote posts on social media wondering if they'd get refunds.

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

