Reports: North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in Pacific

A photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un supervising the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in North Korea, July 28, 2017. (Photo: KCNA, EPA)

North Korea's foreign minister said the country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific ocean, according to South Korean media reports.

The news comes after President Trump announced increased economic sanctions against the country on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded by calling President Trump a "mentally deranged dotard" and threatened to "tame (Trump) with fire" for his comments.

"The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure," Kim said in a statement released on North Korean media.

