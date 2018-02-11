WLTX
Close

Russian media: Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow

Associated Press , TEGNA 7:58 AM. EST February 11, 2018

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.

The reports Sunday cited multiple unidentified sources. The Emergencies Ministry said it has sent crews to the reported crash site. The reports said the plane was an An-148, a regional jet belonging to Saratov Airlines, that had taken off from Domodedovo Airport with 71 people aboard.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories