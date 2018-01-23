1 dead, multiple wounded in Kentucky school shooting

One person was killed and several others have been injured in a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school, according to authorities.

Around 8 a.m. central time, police responded to a reported shooting at Marshall County High School, located near Benton, in southwestern Kentucky. The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Details are limited but the Kentucky State Police tweeted that a local deputy apprehended the suspect and the scene is secured.

Hospital officials confirmed to The Tennessean that two patients were being transported to Nashville to be treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center campuses.

No word yet on the ages of the victims or the shooter.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released a statement calling the shooting a tremendous tragedy.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out," Bevin's statement read.

Louisville FBI said its agents and personnel are on-scene to assist with the investigation.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he is closely tracking the reports of the tragedy in Benton, Ky.

"My thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others," Sen. McConnell said.

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodically as information is obtained and confirmed. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

FBI Louisville is aware of a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims. We are currently working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 23, 2018

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

