Sean Spicer made a surprise cameo at the Emmy Awards

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the 69th annual Emmy Awards Sunday.

Shortly after his political monologue and a few jokes about last year's election, show host Stephen Colbert launched into a brief explanation of how politics have impacted television.

"We know that the biggest TV star is Donald Trump...and Alec Baldwin, obviously," Colbert said, referring to Baldwin's famous impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live. "And however you feel about the president — and you do feel about the president — you can't deny that every show is influenced by Trump in some way."

He also referenced the late night shows, House of Cards and American Horror Story.

One show definitely influenced by Trump? SNL. In addition to Baldwin's Trump skit, the show has also featured Melissa McCarthy as Spicer.

So, of course, Spicer took the stage at TV's biggest night.

"Is there anyone who can say how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?" Colbert asked before Spicer appeared.

"This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys period, both in person and around the world," Spicer said from behind his usual podium. The bit subtly slammed the Trump administration's claims about the size of the crowd at the inauguration in January.

"Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego," Colbert joked.

Stars clearly weren't expecting it. Audience members, particularly Sara Hyland, looked visibly shocked to see him on stage.

But Colbert didn't miss a beat — or a chance to make a joke.

"Melissa McCarthy, everybody," Colbert said as Spicer waved to the crowd.

Twitter was just as surprised as the stars in attendance.

Some people were loving it.

The reactions to Sean Spicer were better than Sean Spicer #Emmys pic.twitter.com/KTBZwVwXCM — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017

Others couldn't believe it.

Let's just sit back and take in the fact that Sean Spicer went from Press Secretary to in-person Emmy punchline in less than a year pic.twitter.com/ip3N53Vh1M — Will Federman (@wfederman) September 18, 2017

All others could do is laugh.

