Super Bowl 2018: Eagles settle for field goal, 3-0 lead on opening drive

Tom Brady #12 and David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots take the field prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Super Bowl LII is finally here.

Stick here throughout the evening for all the latest updates from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots seek a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles try to win their first.

The Philadelphia Eagles have settled for Jake Elliott's 25-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead over the New England Patriots on the opening drive of the Super Bowl.

The Eagles had a first down at the 5 after Corey Clement's 16-yard gain on a catch and run. But a penalty and two incomplete passes forced Philadelphia to settle for the field goal.

The Patriots will take over looking for their first points in the first quarter in eight Super Bowl appearances with quarterback Tom Brady.

Quarterback Nick Foles had completions of 17 yards to Alshon Jeffery and 15 yards to Torrey Smith the play after Smith had a drop on second down.

