Supporters of Roy Moore accuser raise $175K after house fire

This is the GoFundMe page for Tina Johnson. (Photo: www.gofundme.com/helptinajohnson)

Supporters of an Alabama woman whose home was destroyed in a fire after she accused former Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual harassment have raised more than $175,000 to rebuild her home.

Silicon Valley tech executive Katie Jacobs Stanton created a GoFundMe drive Friday, two days after the blaze at the Gadsden home of Tina Johnson.

"Tina Johnson bravely shared a story about being sexually harassed by Roy Moore," Stanton said on the GoFundMe page. "It has always been dangerous and risky for women (and men) to speak out against sexual harassment."

Stanton does not make a direct correlation between the fire and Stanton's claim. But she calls the fire "disturbing" and notes that an arson investigation is underway.

"We are overwhelmed by your generosity and kindness," Stanton said in an update Sunday.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said the county's arson task force was investigating and that a "person of interest" has been interviewed. He did not link the fire to the Moore claims.

"The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him," Entrekin said in a statement.

Johnson was one of several women who went public with claims that Moore sexually harassed or assaulted them. She claimed Moore grabbed her buttocks at a meeting in his law office in 1991 when she was 28.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing. The Republican was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones in a contentious special election last month to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Stanton said the GoFundMe money will be used to help rebuild Johnson's home and for living expenses to "ease the weight of all this." Any additional funds can be donated to organizations supporting victims of sexual harassment and/or arson, Stanton said.

"Money won't erase what happened, but I truly hope it will help," Stanton said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM