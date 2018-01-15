Surprising ways to stay fit outside the gym

Eating spicy foods could help curb your appetite. (Photo: Daily Blast Live)

Trying to lose weight? Here are some surprising things you can do outside the gym that might help shed some pounds.

Eating spicy foods, including ginger, oregano, and cinnamon can help boost your metabolism Stop sitting still-- people who move around a lot often weigh less Laugh more. Laughing for 15 minutes can burn 40 calories and release hormones that curb your appetite.

