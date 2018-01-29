Teen Shot in the Head When Internet Challenge Goes Terribly Wrong

WMC - NEWS

MEMPHIS, TN – A 17-year-old was shot in the head at a café and police say a new internet challenge was the reason.

The new internet challenge is called the 'No Lackin Challenge' and videos online show people pulling guns on their friends and their friends pulling out guns too.

WMC News reports, 21-year-old Sherman Lackland accidentally shot his friend. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

At last check, the teen was in critical condition.

WMC spoke to a man who said he was in the restaurant when the shooting happened. He said Lackland was upset.

"He started grabbing him and telling him to get up and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff,” Thomas Fitzpatrick said.

Last year, a 13-year-old metro Atlanta boy accidentally shot and killed himself while he was live on Instagram. Several friends watched it happen and rushed to his home afterwards.

At the time, Forest Park police released a statement urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of guns and social media.

