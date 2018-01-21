The Government Shutdown: What We Know Now

Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Jeff Flake speak to the media on Capitol Hill on Jan 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. government is shut down after the Senate failed to pass a resolution to temporarily fund the government through Feb 16. (Photo: (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

The federal government shutdown rolled into a second day Sunday. Here is a look at where the impasse stands.

VOTE ON SHORT-TERM OPTION MONDAY

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would force another vote on a short-term funding bill — a "continuing resolution" — at 1 a.m. Monday, unless an agreement is reached before that. That could ramp up pressure on both sides to make a deal.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday after the Senate blocked a short-term funding bill Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired. Democrats refused to provide the votes needed to reopen the government until they strike a deal with President Trump protecting young immigrants from deportation, providing disaster relief and boosting spending for opioid treatment and other domestic programs.

WHAT'S THE LATEST FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP?

Trump has refused to negotiate on the Democratic concerns while the government is shuttered. On Sunday he tweeted: "Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!"

WHAT IS OPEN, WHAT IS CLOSED?

It is Sunday, so much of the government would be closed anyway. And government provides what are considered essential an non-essential services. Essential services — such as mail delivery, air traffic control and Social Security payments — will continue. But the VA won't be processing new claims from veterans. The National Park Service issued a notice that some parks "may have areas that remain accessible to visitors; however access may change without notice, and some parks are closed completely." The Statue of Liberty and Philadelphia's Independence Hall were among locations completely closed.

Contributing, Deidre Shesgreen, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

