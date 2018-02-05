WLTX
The internet burns Doritos' chips for women to a crisp

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 6:59 PM. EST February 05, 2018

The CEO of PepsiCo has been getting heat after saying in an interview the company is developing Doritos chips specifically for women.

Indra Nooyi said on the radio show Freakonomics the company is working to develop a "low-crunch" chip that would leave less cheesy powder on women's fingers and fit inside a purse. 

Nooyi said men "lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don't want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom."

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," she said.

"They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi continued.

She said the company will soon be releasing chips engineered for female snackers.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," she said.

Twitter users had some spicy reactions:

