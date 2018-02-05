The internet burns Doritos' chips for women to a crisp

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Paul_Brighton, Paul_Brighton)

The CEO of PepsiCo has been getting heat after saying in an interview the company is developing Doritos chips specifically for women.

Indra Nooyi said on the radio show Freakonomics the company is working to develop a "low-crunch" chip that would leave less cheesy powder on women's fingers and fit inside a purse.

Nooyi said men "lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don't want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom."

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," she said.

"They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi continued.

She said the company will soon be releasing chips engineered for female snackers.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," she said.

Twitter users had some spicy reactions:

Women: We want equal pay for equal work and an end to sex discrimination in the workplace.



Society: Here’s a bag of Lady Doritos so you won’t have to crunch too loudly in front of your male colleagues. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 5, 2018

Lady Doritos should be so crunchy that the noise drowns out the whining of any man within a 10-foot radius https://t.co/ZqheTHXv5s — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) February 5, 2018

[looks at Dow Jones]

Lady Doritos? In THIS economy? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 5, 2018

Will Lady Doritos cost 23% less than regular Doritos? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2018

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag — Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

I want to know how the Lady Doritos conversation went



Bob: Hey Sharon! Doritos needs to take a stronger stance in the Me Too movement. Any ideas?

Sharon: Equal pay... perhaps more resources for women who experience harassment in the workplace?

Bob: Doritos for Ladies. Got it! — megan (@m_dot_brown) February 5, 2018

I've heard from my inside snack sources that the new Lady Doritos bags have inspiring slogans pasted on them like "You should smile more!" and "You'll never get a husband THAT way!". — Fran Snarkenton (@KeepMNBlue) February 5, 2018

Lady Doritos sums up sexism in one chemically-flavored, chewy package.



Women are not to be heard.



Men can be heard.



Women are not to be messy.



Men can get as messy as they like.



Women are to settle for less.



Men have no need to settle. — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) February 5, 2018

