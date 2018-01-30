Trump clapping for himself becomes a thing

President Trump kept clapping during his State of the Union address Tuesday. And clapping. And clapping. And clapping.
And Twitter noticed.
A President who claps for himself?— Greg Avis (@gregavis) January 31, 2018
One thing for sure: Trump claps more than other presidents— Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) January 31, 2018
IF 👏🏻 TRUMP 👏🏻 CLAPS 👏🏻 INTO 👏🏻 THE 👏🏻 MIC 👏🏻 ONE 👏🏻 MORE 👏🏻 TIME...#SOTU— Jon Haworth (@JonHaworthSky) January 31, 2018
Trump claps like he’s trying to get everyone to do it with him in rhythm #SOTU— Mark Gagliardi (@MarkGags) January 31, 2018
Trump really wailing into the mic with those claps— Jeremy Tanner (@jeremy_tanner) January 31, 2018
It was a bad choice to drink every time Trump claps. #SOTU2018— Danny Gardner (@DannyGNYC) January 31, 2018
