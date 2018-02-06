WLTX
Trump: 'Disgraceful' that person in U.S. illegally killed Colts player Edwin Jackson

The 26-year-old linebacker was one of the two people killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 early Sunday morning.

Nicole Poell, USA TODAY , TEGNA 12:09 PM. EST February 06, 2018

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted about the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and the man suspected of driving drunk in the car accident that killed Jackson and his Uber driver on Sunday.

Indiana state police confirmed Monday that the man, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, had been deported twice and was in the country illegally.

Savala hit Jackson, 26, and Jeffrey Monroe, 54, Sunday morning, and police said his blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

Trump brought up border security and illegal immigration in his tweet about Jackson's death, writing: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration FAST!"

 

 

Trump and Congress this week are debating immigration policy with a Feb. 8 budget deadline.

In a second tweet, Trump sent his condolences to Jackson's family, calling him "a wonderful young man."

 

 

