'Tsunami Warning' Test Alert Went Out to Some in South Carolina

Suzanne Nuyen, wltx 9:41 AM. EST February 06, 2018

If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.

A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.

The National Weather Service says some users in South Carolina may also have received the message. 

 

The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.

 

 

 

 

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed there is no warning for South Carolina.

AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.

 

