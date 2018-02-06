'Tsunami Warning' Test Alert Went Out to Some in South Carolina

If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.
A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.
The National Weather Service says some users in South Carolina may also have received the message.
The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.
Umm what?!? 😐 @accuweather #shouldhaveleadwiththat #tsunamitampa #fail #nexttimesaytest pic.twitter.com/6u5BBJ96X3— Erin Bradley (@gingergeek12345) February 6, 2018
Dear @accuweather - don’t send people who are now afraid of rain and flooding a tsunami warning test.— Bobbie Byrd (@clumsycrafter) February 6, 2018
Tests that might be better received in Houston right now: who’s brisket is better?, no traffic warning, or... blue skies and no chance of flooding warnings. pic.twitter.com/vbjtGU7kf4
Hey @accuweather @NOAA might want to find a way to make things more clear that they are a test. It 100% reads as there is a tsunami if people don’t click into twice. pic.twitter.com/kj77XhtrEf— Sarah Kobos (@skobos) February 6, 2018
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed there is no warning for South Carolina.
AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.
The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S.— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018
