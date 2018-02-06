'Tsunami Warning' Test Alert Went Out to Some in South Carolina

A tsunami warning sent by accuweather on a mobile device. (Photo: Twitter)

If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.

A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service says some users in South Carolina may also have received the message.

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been told that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning IS NOT IN EFFECT. — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) February 6, 2018

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.

Dear @accuweather - don’t send people who are now afraid of rain and flooding a tsunami warning test.



Tests that might be better received in Houston right now: who’s brisket is better?, no traffic warning, or... blue skies and no chance of flooding warnings. pic.twitter.com/vbjtGU7kf4 — Bobbie Byrd (@clumsycrafter) February 6, 2018

Hey @accuweather @NOAA might want to find a way to make things more clear that they are a test. It 100% reads as there is a tsunami if people don’t click into twice. pic.twitter.com/kj77XhtrEf — Sarah Kobos (@skobos) February 6, 2018

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed there is no warning for South Carolina.

AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018

