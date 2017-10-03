Veteran steals truck, transports dozens to hospital after Las Vegas shooting

The truck Taylor Winston used to transport the wounded to hospitals / CBS NEWS

(CBS NEWS) -- Taylor Winston had remarkable poise less than 24 hours after Sunday night's deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert. The Marine veteran ran from danger after a sniper opened fire on the crowd, but instead of leaving, he drove more than two dozen victims to the hospital.

Winston said he loaded some of the most critical victims into a stolen truck and sped to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center – all before ambulances had arrived on scene, reports "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell.

"Me and a friend went and got a few drinks and found our other friends near the side stage and we just kind of posted up there to watch and enjoy the concert," Winston said.

Winston, and girlfriend Jenn Lewis, were dancing the two-step, stage right. Moments later, the gunfire began.

"People started scattering and screaming and that's when we knew something real was happening," Winston said.

Winston, Lewis and thousands of others needed to get to safety, but were boxed in by a fence.

"The shots got louder and louder, closer to us and saw people getting hit, it was like we could be hit at any second. Once we got to the fence, I helped throw a bunch of people over, and got myself over," Winston said. "It was a mini war zone but we couldn't fight back."

