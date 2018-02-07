White House aide resigns amid allegations that he abused ex-wives

White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday following reports published in the Daily Mail that he abused two ex-wives.
Porter denied the claims that he had choked, punched and emotionally abused one ex-wife, Colbie Holderness during their five-year marriage, calling them "outrageous" and "simply false."
Holderness told her story to the Daily Mail, providing photos that featured her with a black eye.
"I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," Porter said in a statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."
Porter said his commitment to public service "speaks for itself."
