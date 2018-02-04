Why Prince fans are bashing Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime performance

Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

If you thought social media was going to give Justin Timberlake a pass, you were wrong.

Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime performance drew mixed reaction across the Twitterverse, but there's no denying that Prince fans weren't too happy with JT's tribute to the iconic Minneapolis musician, who died in 2016.

Timberlake showcased a number of his own hits during the set but included a performance of Prince's I Would Die 4 U with a giant projection of the artist on a large billowing sheet behind the stage.

After Sheila E, a close Prince friend, tweeted that Timberlake assured her there would be no Prince hologram in his show, many expressed relief on social media.

