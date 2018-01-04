From North Carolina to Maine, winter storm 'bomb cyclone' pounds region

Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park as snow and cold weather blanket the area on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

A massive winter storm described as a violent "bomb cyclone" continued to move up the East Coast on Thursday, shutting schools, canceling flights and sparking fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

Winter weather watches and warnings remained in place along a 1,000-mile stretch from North Carolina to northern Maine. LaGuardia Airport in New York announced that more than 90% of its flights Thursday will be canceled due to the storm.

Wind gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph, strong enough to cause downed trees and power lines, were predicted in coastal New Jersey, eastern Long Island, N.Y., and coastal New England.

The storm caps a week of brutal cold across the nation that has left at least 16 people dead.

A tractor trailer lays on its side after running off of he road during a snow storm on January 4, 2018 in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

In Boston, where forecasters predicted 10 to 16 inches of snow, Mayor Marty Walsh announced that public schools would be closed on Thursday. As the storm gripped the East Coast, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in their states through Friday. In the Southeast, winter storm warnings were issued in such usually mild locations as Tallahassee, Savannah, Ga., Hilton Head and Charleston, S.C., North Carolina's Outer Banks and Wilmington, N.C. Those warnings for northern Florida were also the first in almost four years. Snow was reported in Tallahassee on Wednesday for the first time in 28 years, according to Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel. The National Weather Service also warned of dangerous driving conditions across the region from icy roads and low visibility. In Florida, authorities on Wednesday shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 east of Tallahassee because of icy conditions.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM