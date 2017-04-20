18 Years Later: Columbine High School Massacre

(Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Littleton, Colo. (WLTX) - 18 years ago, one of the worst high school shootings in our nation's history happened at Columbine High School.

Students had gone to school like any other day, but just after 11 a.m., two students came into the school and went on a shooting spree.

Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, were dressed in trench coats when they began shooting their fellow students outside the school. Once inside, they gunned down many of their victims in the school library.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Harris and Klebold had killed 13 people: 12 students and one teacher. Over 20 other people were wounded. The two teens turned their guns on themselves shortly after 12 p.m.

According to history.com, journals belonging to Harris and Klebold showed investigators that the two had been planning to bomb the school for over a year.

Today, we remember the lives lost and all the people affected by this day.

Cassie Bernall

Steven Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matthew Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez

Coach Dave Sanders

These names were provided by USA TODAY.

WLTX, USA TODAY