8-Year-Old Student Shot in California Classroom Dies

(Photo: KCBS)

An 8-year-old child has died after being shot inside a classroom in San Bernardino, California Monday.

Two other adults had already been confirmed as dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide at the school.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan earlier had said that two adults were deceased and two students were wounded and taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted at North Park Elementary School. But later, he confirmed that one of the children died.

The other child wounded is said to be in critical condition.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the threat had been "neutralized" and that parents could pick up their kids at the high school.

Schools spokeswoman Maria Garcia described the shooting as a domestic dispute. At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital, she told the Associated Press.

San Bernardino was the site of one of the nation's worst terror attacks in December 2015. Fourteen people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a married couple stormed into a seminar and Christmas party for county workers. The shooters were later killed in a shootout with police.

