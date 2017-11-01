Toddler left in car for 3 hours by mom, police say

ATLANTA - A 3-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after police say his mother left him in her car for 3 hours.

Lillian Stone, who waived her first court appearance on Wednesday, has been charged with one count of child cruelty.

While police aren’t releasing many details, the crime may have been caught on video. Rev. Kennard Armstrong lives near Stone, and his surveillance camera has a clear view of her driveway.

A neighbor noticed the boy around 3:30 p.m. in Stone’s car, in her driveway, and called police. Armstrong got home around an hour later and saw police scattered around the street.

“I said, I've got a camera if you guys need some help," Armstrong told police. Five minutes later, he said, they were at his door.

Armstrong said police asked him for video from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, and he was willing to give it, until his DVR asked him for his password, which he forgot. Resetting the password would erase everything.

"I've been sitting here for hours trying to figure out what the password is and I've tried everything and nothing is working," Armstrong said.

When either he or police are able to recover it, Armstrong believes it will answer a lot of questions.

"They'll be able to see exactly how long the child been in the car, who put the child in the car," he said.

According to warrants obtained by 11Alive, police believe Stone left the boy in the car from just after noon until 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. The warrant says the little boy was still bucked into his car seat. 11Alive is not identifying the little boy, who is still in critical condition.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, the temperature on Tuesday afternoon ranged from 66 degrees to 71 degrees during that timeframe.

A recent investigation by Consumer Reports shows that on a 61 degree day, which is cooler than it was Tuesday, it only takes one hour before the internal temperature of the car reaches 105 degrees.

According to medical experts, children can suffer from heat stroke and even death at 104 degrees.

