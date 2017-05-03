Affidavit: UT Stabbing Suspect Did Not Remember Attack

Kendrex White. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - An arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE Wednesday shows that Kendrex White -- the man accused of stabbing multiple University of Texas at Austin students on campus Monday -- told police he did not remember the attack following his arrest.

Over 35 witnesses "who either observed (White) stabbing a victim or observed him walking with a knife in his hand" were interviewed by police, the affidavit said.

When police interviewed a friend of Harrison Brown's -- the student who died after being stabbed -- he said he saw someone make a punching motion toward Brown's chest near Gregory Gymnasium. The friend then told police that Brown approached him and told him he had been stabbed.

Other witnesses also mentioned in the affidavit that they saw a man stab Brown along with three others.

When police responded to the scene, the affidavit said they observed White walking toward the Jester Dormitory with a knife in his hand. An officer said he told White to drop the knife after he saw him raise it toward students who were also walking toward the dormitory. The officer said White ignored his commands before he walked into Jester. After giving commands a second time, the affidavit said White dropped the knife and lied down on the ground just inside the entrance to Jester.

According to the affidavit, police read White his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak. When he was asked if he knew why he was there, White said, "Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon," the affidavit said.

When officers asked if he was hearing voices in his head, he said "that his mind told him to, 'tell the truth and withhold any action that he did because it really didn't happen,'" the affidavit said.

White allegedly stopped the interview and said, "If I did something I don't remember then I want to be told," according to the affidavit.

White has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

