After giving inspiration, hope to many, Georgia child loses battle with cancer

Karma was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was three years old. The aspiring law enforcement officer says she wants to go on adventures, like swimming with mermaids.

A little girl who has captured the hearts of so many people here in Georgia has died.

Karma Lilly Little was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, when she was just three years old.

Her parents posted on a special Facebook page for her that she has passed away.

The Jeffersonville Elementary student recently celebrated her seventh birthday in August and Twiggs County Sheriff's Office made her an honorary deputy.

This was a dream for Karma Lilly, who said she always wanted to be a law enforcement officer. She received another surprise from the Houston County Sheriff's Office when they gave her a tour of their department.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields visited Karma back in February at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and made her an honorary police officer for a day.

Little had been receiving treatment in both New York and Atlanta, but doctors recently agreed they had exhausted all of their treatment options.

The following is a Facebook post from Karma Lilly's parents:

This is Mom and Dad

Our souls were shattered Tuesday as Karma passed away in her daddy's arms. It was sudden but peaceful. She was surrounded by LOVE and for that I am blessed.

We are in California fulfilling a bucket list dream but God truly had other plans for her. We are grateful for each and every moment we have been given with our sweet Karma.

Karma is a beautiful fighter and our lives will be forever changed by her fearless spirit. She is with us constantly and we will carry her in our hearts.

Karma took her first earthly breath within her daddy's arms; and she took her final breath being held safely in his arms again. That is how God intended it to be.

The photo below is very personal and deeply exposing but this is the RAW emotional torment of Childhood Cancer. I was given the opportunity to hold Karma one final time. Nothing about the past almost 4 years of our reality has been fair. Being able to hold Karma and stay with her was heartbreakingly comforting.

Details for Visitation and Funeral will follow soon. We do ask for privacy over the next few days to come.





