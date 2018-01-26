FBI sends out poster in search of missing NC boy

Raul Gonzalez / Photo: NC Department of Public Safety

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A massive search continues in North Carolina for a missing 4-year-old boy, the subject of an Amber Alert.

Authorities said there have been no major developments in the case of Raul Gonzalez Johnson. Efforts have been shifted from search and rescue to an investigation. More than forty law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue, and volunteer agencies are helping search for the boy, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Help @FBICharlotte & Scotland County Sheriff's Office find 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson, #missing from Laurinburg, NC since 1/24/18. Call the FBI at (704) 672-6100 or the Sheriff's Office at (910) 405-9940 with any info or tips. https://t.co/7jtabHU2GL pic.twitter.com/hJkxOBHo4u — FBI (@FBI) January 26, 2018

"I want to thank our partners and the community for the tremendous outpouring of support. We greatly appreciate the thoughts and prayers for this little boy. Everyone has one goal to find Raul and bring him home safe," said Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Authorities said Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. He is about three feet tall and weighs a little under 40 pounds.

Officials said the boy's grandfather was watching him Wednesday when he lost track of the child and called police.

The child's mother was at work when she got the phone call that her son had disappeared.

"I just couldn't believe it when he called me. I wished I would have stayed home yesterday. Just hoping he’s still out there," said Annie Johnson.

Johnson was wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tiger graphics printed on it and a pair of white pants with rocket ships printed on them, authorities said.

The boy was last seen traveling on foot in Laurinburg by a neighbor, according to authorities.

On Wednesday night, crews searched a pond near the area Johnson was last spotted. Police dogs tracked the boy's scent, and authorities spotted barefoot footprints. The pond was drained on Friday, but there was no word whether anything was found.

A search also took place in a nearby wooded area. More than 300 law enforcement officers and volunteers joined in the effort, including a crew from the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials asked anyone who lives or works in the area to check their surveillance camera video for anything unusual.

Authorities said so far there is no evidence of foul play. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call 911, Scotland County Sheriff's Office at 910-276-3385 or FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

