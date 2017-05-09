Police say father took missing Memphis 5-month-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 5-month-old Ayla Settles was taken by her non-custodial father Alvin Lloyd around 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy TBI)

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old girl from Memphis.

The TBI said Lloyd fled the area with Ayla on foot and is believed to still be in the area.

Officials said Lloyd has "an extensive" criminal history and should be approached with caution.

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onsie and Lloyd was wearing a black hoodie with blue sweatpants.

Ayla has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds.

If you see Lloyd or Ayla or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

