NC woman with service dog kicked out of restaurant

ASHEBORO, N.C. - Lisa Rose has had Merrell, her service dog, for 7 months. In that short period, she says she's been refused service, or kicked her out of places five times for having her dog with her.

The latest incident happened two days ago. Rose doesn’t want to call out the business, but rather, educate everyone – business owners and people with service animals – on the federal law.

“I don't do confrontation, I don't like to argue with people, because that's not why I'm doing this. I'm doing this to raise awareness so this doesn't happen to people who are probably more fragile than I am,” she said.

Rose's service dog has the vest, and the identification badge. But, per the Americans with Disabilities Act, she doesn't need either one because Merrell isn't her pet.

“She’s another part of me. It's…just an extension of my own body,” said Rose, “It's not about – oh, I want to bring my pet into your store – it's – I need this service dog and she's with me 24/7.”

This weekend - the two ran into some trouble at a Chinese restaurant.

“I was told to leave. If I wanted to complete my transaction I had to go outside,” she explained.

Admittedly, she said there was a language barrier between herself and the manager. But, she firmly believes all business owner needs to know the law when it comes to service animals.

“And, I want to tell people with service dogs – don't get frustrated. This has happened to me five times in the last seven months – and I'm not going to stop going places,” she said.

Written as part of the ADA – the only two questions a person can ask someone with a service animal: 1) Is the animal a Service Animal? and, 2) What has the animal been trained to do for the individual?

You cannot ask what someone’s disability is, and when it comes to a place of business, even ones that serve food, per federal law, service animals are allowed. Again, there's no I.D. or vest required on the animal, and businesses can be held liable for refusing service to a person with a service animal.

For more information on the rules, click here.

We called and talked with employees at the restaurant. They tell WFMY News 2, there was a language barrier, and the manager did not understand the service animal rules.

Copyright 2017 WFMY