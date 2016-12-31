At Least 35 Dead in Turkey Nightclub Attack

(Photo: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

ISTANBUL (AP) - An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor described as a terror attack.stanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

Media reports said the assailant entered the popular Reina nightclub, in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, at 1:45 am, dressed in a Santa Claus costume. There were more than 500 people inside the club at the time, private NTV television reported.

Eyewitness Sinem Uyanik told the Associated Press she saw several bodies inside the Istanbul nightclub that was attacked during New Year's celebrations.



Her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack. "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."



Her husband was not in serious condition despite his wounds.

The White House is condemning the assault as a "horrific terrorist attack" and offering U.S. help to Turkey.



White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation develops. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.



White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price says the attack on "innocent revelers" celebrating New Year's shows the attackers' savagery. He says the U.S. sends thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.



Price says the U.S. supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.