Bill O'Reilly Won't Return to Fox News

Bill O'Reilly (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, one of the founding on-air personalities at the news network, has been dismissed by the company following a sexual harassment scandal.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox announced Wednesday afternoon.

O'Reilly had been plagued for weeks by reports that Fox had settled several sexual harassment suits that had been brought against him. Earlier this month, he said he announced to viewers that he was taking a vacation.

O'Reilly, the host of "The O'Reilly Factor," had been with the network since its launch in 1996. His show had been either the highest or one of the highest rated shows on cable news during that time.

© 2017 WLTX-TV