British Police Treating London Attack as 'Terrorist Incident'

LONDON — A police officer was stabbed near United Kingdom's Parliament, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

London police say they are treating the attack as a 'terrorist incident until we know otherwise.'

The Parliament is in lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London on Wednesday.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament that a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association News agency reported.

The BBC reported that a car mowed down at least five people on the bridge.

The Metropolitan Police, London's police force, said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

