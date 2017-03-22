Reports: Woman Dies in Apparent Terror Attack Near U.K. Parliament

(Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — A woman was killed and a policeman was stabbed before his assailant was shot near Britain's Parliament on Wednesday, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

Police said they are treating the attack “as terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

Parliament is on lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association reported. Some media reported the attacker was taken to hospital while the BBC said the assailant was dead.

The BBC reported that a car struck at least five people on Westminster Bridge. Reuters photographs showed at least four people lying on the ground, some apparently unconscious and bleeding heavily. Their condition is unknown.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe and was seen being ushered into a car during the incident, ITV reported.

Quentin Letts, a journalist at the Daily Mail whose office overlooks the attack scene, told the BBC: "This man had something in his hand. It looked like a stick of some sort and he was challenged by a couple of policemen in yellow jackets and one of the yellow-jacketed policemen fell down.

"We could see the man in black moving his arm in a way that suggested he was either stabbing or striking the yellow-jacketed policeman, and one of the policemen then ran to get help, which was very quick to come and as this attacker was running towards the entrance used by MPs to get into the House of Commons.

"As he was running he ran, about I'd say 15 yards perhaps, two plain clothes guys with guns shouted at him what sounded like a warning. He ignored it and they shot two or three times and he fell."

Rick Longley, another witness, told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben. A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman. I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw,” Longley said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

A large number of public sector workers are employed in the area, which is popular with tourists. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”

© 2017 Associated Press