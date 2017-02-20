Charleston Limits How High Confederate Flags Can be Flown

File (Photo: AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The city of Charleston is banning any flags or banners that rise above the walls of city parking garages after a group flew Confederate flags from their trucks at the top of parking decks.



Media outlets report the South Carolina Secessionist Party called it a "grand flagging" on Sunday.



The group typically flies Confederate flags at the Battery at the southern tip of Charleston within sight of where the first shots of the Civil War were fired.



Charleston officials couldn't do anything about the flags Sunday. But Monday, they posted a notice that no flags or banners can be placed on the walls of parking decks higher than the walls or at the top of the garage.

(© 2017 WLTX)