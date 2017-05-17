Chelsea Manning Released from Prison: Report

(Photo: Santaella, Tony)

Pvt. Chelsea Manning was released from prison Wednesday after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking thousands of diplomatic cables and other secret documents to WikiLeaks, the BBC reports.

The British broadcaster said a U.S. Army spokesperson confirmed Manning had left Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.

The transgender soldier, 29, who entered prison as a man named Bradley Manning, will remain an active-duty, unpaid soldier, eligible for health care and other benefits, following her release.

Her 2013 sentence was commuted in the final days of the Obama administration, a move that infuriated some in the military and President Trump.

Nancy Hollander, Manning's lawyer, told the BBC: "She's ready to finally be able to live as the woman that she is."

On Monday, Manning tweeted: "Two more days until the freedom of civilian life ^_^ Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans =P"





While Manning’s court-martial conviction remains under appeal, she will remain a private in the Army, said Dave Foster, an Army spokesman. As an active duty soldier, Manning will continue to receive health care and have access to commissaries and military exchanges, but she will not be paid.

The Army refused to disclose the other terms of Manning’s release, six years before her eligibility for parole, citing privacy concerns.

