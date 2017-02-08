Clemson Professors Stop Eating to Protest Travel Ban

File (Photo: WSPA)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Three Clemson University professors are refusing to eat for nearly a week to protest the university's failure to demand that President Donald Trump rescind an executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries.



The professors started "The Fast Against Silence" Monday morning and plan to not eat again until Sunday.



Chenjerai Kumanyika, Todd May, and Mike Sears says they want to express solidarity with refugees in Syria and other places who often go hungry without a choice and can't come to the U.S. because of Trump's order.



The professors are upset Clemson hasn't demanded Trump tear up his executive order.



But Clemson spokeswoman Robin Denny says the school has joined letters from hundreds of other colleges and universities say they are deeply concerned about the order.

