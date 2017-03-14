Dangerous Cobra on the Loose in Florida

OCALA, Fla. -- A search is underway for a cobra on the loose in Ocala.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the search for the missing suphan cobra is going on in the 900 block of NE Ninth Street. People in the area are urged to use caution until it’s been captured.

The snake was reported missing at around 11:15pm Monday. Its owner says the 24-inch-long cobra had gotten out of its enclosure at around 9pm.

FWC officials warn that though cobras are reclusive by nature, it is highly venomous and will attack if it feels threatened.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or *FWC or #FWC on your cell phone.

Do NOT attempt to capture it yourself.

