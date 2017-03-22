WLTX
College Student Home for spring break fatally shot in DC

Ayana McAllister, 18, was home on spring break when she was shot. She later died from her injuries. Ayana's aunt shared these remarks with Off Script.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old college student from Prince George's was shot and killed in Northeast, D.C. Monday night. 

Ayana McAllister was one of two women hit by gunfire near Benning Road. 

McAllister lived in Upper Marlboro with her family. She was a freshman attending college in North Carolina.

Family members say McAllister was with her sister taking part in a video being produced in Northeast, D.C. when a gunman perched on a hill opened fire.

Police say a second woman was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. McAllister was taken to the hospital in critical condition then later died. 

Police say they have no motive for the shootings. There is no evidence of a confrontation before the gunman opened up firing multiple rounds into the crowd.

Police are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. 

