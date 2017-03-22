College Student Home for spring break fatally shot in DC

Ayana McAllister (Photo: Courtesy of family)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old college student from Prince George's was shot and killed in Northeast, D.C. Monday night.

Ayana McAllister was one of two women hit by gunfire near Benning Road.

PREVIOUS: 2 women shot in NE DC

McAllister lived in Upper Marlboro with her family. She was a freshman attending college in North Carolina.

Ayanna McAllister was shot and killed in NE DC. She was a freshman in college, interested in becoming a police officer. Story @ 7 on @wusa9. pic.twitter.com/cym2LAVUVp — Matt Yurus (@Matt_Yurus) March 21, 2017

Family members say McAllister was with her sister taking part in a video being produced in Northeast, D.C. when a gunman perched on a hill opened fire.

Police say a second woman was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. McAllister was taken to the hospital in critical condition then later died.

Police say they have no motive for the shootings. There is no evidence of a confrontation before the gunman opened up firing multiple rounds into the crowd.

Police are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

© 2017 WUSA-TV